MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host a volunteer work day later this fall at a remnant prairie in rural Maquoketa.
Naturalist Tony Vorwald will lead the free program, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Blackhawk Wildlife Area Bluff Prairie, located on 138th Avenue.
Volunteers will help “remove unwanted woody and harmful invasive species” and harvest native seeds that will be used to help restore the prairie, according to an online event announcement.
Participants should dress for the weather and bring work gloves. Hand tools will be provided.
Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
