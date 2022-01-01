The City of Dubuque is moving forward with a project to construct three roundabouts on a major roadway.
City Council members recently voted unanimously to hire HDR, Inc., of Omaha, Neb., to complete the preliminary engineering design and environmental clearance phase for a project to construct three roundabouts along University Avenue. The city will pay HDR $1.04 million, with $842,055 covered by state funds.
The city aims to make improvements to University Avenue in order to create a new major traffic corridor between the east and west sides of Dubuque. The project includes the construction of roundabouts at University Avenue’s major intersections with Loras Boulevard, with Asbury Road and with Pennsylvania Avenue.
The design process for the project is anticipated to take about one year to complete and will include traffic and environmental studies, public meetings and the submittal of draft designs. Property acquisitions for the project are not expected to begin until February 2023.
City officials have worked toward developing a new east-west traffic corridor for several years, listing it as a top priority in 2017. Traffic studies conducted by the city indicate congestion on Dodge Street/U.S. 20, currently the only major east-west thoroughfare in the city, will continue to worsen in the years ahead.
“Even if U.S. 20 was to become a six-lane highway, it wouldn’t solve the problem,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “This is our solution for making sure that traffic will continue to flow smoothly and make sure that people can get from point A to point B smoothly.”
So far, the city has spent about $3.2 million on road improvements aimed at increasing east-west traffic efficiency. The roundabouts project itself is projected to cost $11 million to $12 million, and it still is a long way from becoming reality. City officials estimate the project will take six years to complete.
Council Member and Mayor-elect Brad Cavanagh said the hiring of HDR marks a crucial first step.
“University has always been a corridor, but it’s not a very good one,” he said. “With this next step, people will start to see some movement on this project.”