The latest federal report shows drought conditions worsening over the tri-state area.
“Severe drought” conditions now cover the western half of Clayton County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released today.
Those conditions are worse than one week ago, according to the report.
In Iowa, the eastern half of Clayton County, all of Delaware County and all but the extreme southern portion of Dubuque County are experiencing “moderate drought” conditions. Extreme southern Dubuque County, Jackson and Jones counties report less severe “abnormally dry” conditions. All of Dubuque County was considered “abnormally dry” one week ago.
Moderate drought conditions exist in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Drought conditions in the northern half of Jo Daviess County are considered severe. The southern half of the county is considered abnormally dry.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines “severe” drought as conditions in which crop or pasture losses are likely and the fire risk is very high.
“Moderate” drought includes conditions in which some damage to crops and pastures are expected and streams, reservoirs or wells are low.
Through Wednesday, Dubuque had received 8.78 inches of rain since Jan. 1, about 7.5 inches less than normal.