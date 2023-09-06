Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An annual celebration of the Dubuque area’s German and Slavic heritages returns this month.
The 14th annual Dubuque Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Q Casino Back Waters Stage, according to a press release.
The release states that the festival is usually held on a Saturday, but is scheduled for a Sunday this year because of Back Waters Stage events.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the gate to benefit Camp Albrecht Acres, in Sherrill, Iowa. The camp serves adults and children with special needs.
The event features food and beverages, live music, dancing, a Wiener dog parade and races and a stein-holding contest.
Visit dbqoktoberfest.org or facebook.com/dubuqueoktoberfest for more information.
