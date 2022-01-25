EDGEWOOD, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, urged more assertive action to prevent an invasion of Ukraine by Russia and discussed workforce woes at a Tuesday stop in Edgewood.
Ernst toured Edgewood Locker, a custom meat processor, on Tuesday afternoon, learning about the company’s ongoing facility expansion and how its workforce has fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as she did, however, tensions continued to develop on the border of Russia and Ukraine. Russia was beginning military exercises with tens of thousands of troops amassed there. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden warned of potential global impacts if Russia were to invade Ukraine.
In an interview after her tour, Ernst expressed concerns about the United States’ approach to the Russia/Ukraine tensions. She called the Biden administration’s strategy more of its “doctrine of appeasement.”
“Amassing 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, all of that equipment, moving troops into Belarus — it’s an indication that they are preparing to invade Ukraine,” Ernst said. “The next step, in my mind, should be to go ahead and impose sanctions on Russia. Do it now. The administration is again trying to appease — ‘We’ll wait until they invade, then we’ll put sanctions on them.’”
The Biden administration has threatened hefty banking and other economic sanctions on Russia in recent months as Russia has built up troops at the Ukrainian border. In that time, top U.S. and Russian officials have met several times to try to ease tensions, to no avail.
On Monday, the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops to allied European countries as part of a response force for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — the very body Russian President Vladimir Putin has said is getting too close to his country.
Ernst insisted Tuesday that waiting to trigger the sanctions would be too little, too late.
“Once (Russians) have invaded, they’ve killed people, … gone into territory that is sovereign, not theirs,” she said. “We would probably be engaging NATO troops. We don’t want to engage in a war with Russia, but we’ll be pushed into a war with Russia ... Once (Putin) has that territory, we would probably never be able to get him out.”
Ryan Thomas, Midwest spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, however, defended Biden’s handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine.
“This might be a good time for Senator Ernst to check in with her Republican colleagues like (U.S. Sen.) Mitch McConnell who, just today, praised President Biden for quickly responding and standing with our allies in the face of Russian aggression,” he said in an email. “President Biden and his administration are working tirelessly to restore American leadership on the international stage — a welcome change from the previous administration that regularly sided with Vladimir Putin over our allies.”
Ernst also discussed domestic workforce challenges during her visit. She said she continues to hear stories of workforce problems as she tours Iowa.
Before her visit to Edgewood Locker, She visited Oak Street Manufacturing in Monticello. There, she said, owners told her that they have been dealing with job applicants not showing up to scheduled interviews.
Ernst said that at this point, Congress has more questions than answers when it comes to the nationwide workforce shortage. Some possibilities she noted were retirements during the COVID-19 pandemic and child care issues.
“We heard an example (at Edgewood Locker) of an employee who had a child care issue and had to go part time,” she said. “Those are all things we need to explore and find out if there are ways we can help alleviate that, just providing regulatory guidance or regulatory relief.”
Ernst said Republicans want people to return to the workforce as soon as they can, saying she doesn’t think her colleagues across the aisle feel the same way as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“What I want to see is encouragement of people going back to work,” she said. “We shouldn’t provide a path for people to stay home when it’s crippling businesses. They need workers and to continue producing goods for consumers.”
Edgewood Locker officials said they have so far found solutions to maintain their workforce, mainly by improving pay and other aspects of their positions. The business currently is constructing a new, 19,000-square-foot facility, which will expand its wholesale meat processing capacity.
“We’re relatively fortunate right now, but it’s still a big concern,” co-owner Terry Kerns told Ernst. “We’ve had a real concerted effort to increase benefits, increase pay to be more competitive and retain everybody we can. We’ve really made a point to try and make the job better, too. The new building will make the job easier.”
Co-owner Baili Maurer said the expansion will offer room to add equipment that would ease physical stress on workers.