Dubuque Community School Board members will consider adopting a district budget estimate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at their meeting on Monday, April 12.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.
Also on the board’s agenda is the consideration of a construction contract with Tricon Construction Group for the Dubuque Senior High School renovation project; a resolution setting a hearing date for the proposed issuance of about $36 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds; and acceptance of the letter of resignation from Board Member Mike Donohue.