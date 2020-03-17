DARLINGTON, Wis. — Three Darlington High School teams took top honors at a state science competition in which students crafted efficient, small-scale wind turbine or solar structures, according to a press release.
After besting 14 other teams at the Wisconsin State KidWind Challenge earlier this month at University of Wisconsin Energy Institute in Madison, The Gusty Goons, HAWT-ies and The Quilt Blockers will advance to a national competition June 2 through 4 in Denver, along with a team from Mauston (Wis.) High School in Mauston.
The event attracted more than 70 participants from one Illinois and eight Wisconsin school districts.