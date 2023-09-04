A Columbia University professor and author whose work has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian and Harvard Business Review will speak during an event in Dubuque later this month.
Peter T. Coleman will present “The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, at Loras College’s Alumni Campus Center, according to a press release.
Coleman’s address is part of the United Nations International Day of Peace festival in Dubuque.
Coleman spent his formative years in Dubuque and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He is currently a professor of psychology and education at Columbia.
Various events will be held locally to mark the festival. Most are free unless noted otherwise.
Events this week include:
“Rekindling Dubuque’s Early Promise of Peace and Unity,” from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Shalom Spirituality Center Chapel. A memorial service will be led by Ernestine Moss and Brian Hallstoos, co-chairs of the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee.
Human Rights Observance, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Dubuque Arboretum Visitors' Porch, 3800 Arboretum Drive. This event features an opportunity to meet Antonio Mouzon, new director of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, followed by the program, “Labor with Love to Others-Respect to Everyone.” The event is hosted by Area Church Women United.
Nancy Thompson will present “Native American & Western Worldviews” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Shalom Spirituality Center. Cost of this interactive workshop is $15. Register by Wednesday at shalomretreats.org.