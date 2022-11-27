East Dubuque city manager to retire, cites ‘personal attacks,’ climate
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s city manager announced Monday night that he will retire next year, citing personal attacks and a growing political movement focused on firing him if certain candidates are elected.
Loras Herrig, 65, has served in the role for nearly four years. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, he announced he will retire on June 30.
As he explained in his report, Herrig based his decision to retire less on his age or readiness than as a response to a political movement growing against him.
“We have a major election coming up next year,” he said. “We are hearing the rumors that people are going to run with their only goal being to get rid of the city manager. That is the wrong reason to run for elected office. My goal this evening is to remove that as a campaign issue. I would ask that people planning to run for elected office have a higher purpose.”
On the ballot in the April 4 election will be both seats held by Randy Degenhardt: a four-year mayoral term and a four-year Ward 1 council term; a two-year term for a Ward 1 seat held by Delbert Belken, who was appointed in March following the resignation of Brett Muir; a four-year term for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jacob Walsh, who was appointed in April following the resignation of Robin Pearson; and a four-year term for the Ward 3 seat currently held by Mike Hoffmann, who was appointed to the position in April following the resignation of Chad Biermeier.
Dubuque council OKs move allowing demolition of building for child care center
Dubuque City Council members on Monday night voted unanimously to remove a city block from a historic conservation district, paving the way for the demolition of a building and construction of a child care center in its place.
The vote removed the area bounded by West Seventh, Bluff, West Eighth and Locust streets from the district. The move allows Cottingham & Butler to move forward with plans to tear down Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., and construct a company child care facility.
The council’s action came after a unanimous vote in August by Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission members to deny a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the building.
The proposal to remove the area from the conservation district was met with both support from city officials, who argued that it would address the city’s ongoing child care shortage, and opposition from local residents and historic preservation specialists, who argued that the structure is historically significant and already could serve as a child care center.
Dyersville family thankful for support, care after son’s premature birth
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Katie and Matt Steffensmeier’s first Thanksgiving with their son, Anthony, may not look as they envisioned it would.
But as the Dyersville couple reflects on the five months since Anthony was born — weighing less than two pounds — they agree they have much to be grateful for, whether they celebrate the holiday around a dinner table or in a hospital room.
Anthony was born nearly three months early and has been cared for since June in the neonatal intensive care unit at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, while Katie has stayed at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.
“To have him growing and thriving, we are so lucky. He is such a strong fighter,” Katie said. “We really appreciate the whole village helping to get him home.”
Local ‘Friendsgiving’ celebrations offer casual, friend-focused fun around turkey day
The first time that Meggan Merrick held a Thanksgiving dinner with friends, it was simply a way to practice for the main event of hosting her family later that month.
“I was newly divorced and just had gotten my own place, and I was going to be hosting Thanksgiving for the first time with my family by myself,” she recalled. “I thought I’d do a trial run the week before and just invite a few friends and cook a turkey.”
That first November, about 10 years ago, perhaps 10 people came for the celebration, she said.
This year, around 50 people crowded into Merrick’s rural Dubuque home on Saturday for her annual celebration of Friendsgiving, a national trend that has grown in popularity in the last decade.
Friendsgiving events often feature all the classic trappings of Thanksgiving, from the turkey-centric menu to group activities and football games on television, with one major difference: the majority of attendees are friends and neighbors, rather than family members.
“Family holidays can be tricky, but Friendsgiving is just easy,” said Merrick. “You don’t have a lot of expectations or stresses, it’s really relaxed, and everybody looks forward to it because you’re going to one house and hanging out with the people you’re really close with.”
Commission members offer mixed reception to new Five Flags proposal
Five Flags Civic Center Commission members this week offered mixed opinions on a new proposal to put more than $25 million into rehabilitating the center without expanding its footprint or seating capacity.
During a commission meeting, City Manager Mike Van Milligen discussed the proposal to invest at least $25.8 million into the facility to address a variety of needs and deficiencies.
Some commission members said the idea was the best direction for the city to take following years of discussion but no action toward a more ambitious project.
“I just think we have to be realistic,” said Rod Bakke, chair of the commission. “I believe Mike’s proposal does fit a great deal of the criteria that I have personally looked for.”
However, others found the proposal to be too conservative and suggested that a larger project that expands the arena space would better benefit the community.
“It still isn’t addressing some of the movement around and inside the arena,” said Commission member Brenda Christner.
Platteville Council approves preliminary fire station design
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members last week unanimously approved a concept plan for the city’s new fire station to be built at the site of a former school building.
Members approved the plan at their regular meeting, where they also discussed next steps for some of the current tenants of OE Gray Early Learning Center, which will be demolished to make space for the new station.
“This is kind of the final preparatory step that we’ve now completed,” said Fire Chief Ryan Simmons after the vote. “Now, we can truly get into the design of the building and move into those next steps.”
The new, $13 million station will consist of a two-story structure that includes seven full apparatus bays and a support garage, as well as decontamination spaces and dormitories that currently are lacking from the existing station. Council members also will have the option to include a basement for an additional $3 million.
