To say the arts have had a profound influence on the trajectory of my life might not be doing justice to exactly how profoundly.
As a painfully shy and slightly awkward middle-schooler, I one day mustered up enough courage to join the school choir and later — gulp — audition for the spring musical, “South Pacific.”
I remember walking up the steps to the stage, unable to feel my legs and my mouth suddenly seeming as though it was lined with cotton.
Years later, when the choir director at the school attended my final voice recital of my college career — as well as my first professional opera — he marveled at remembering me visibly shaking during that audition.
I didn’t realize then that in belting out those few measures of “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” the arts had somehow armed me with enough confidence to push myself outside my comfort zone, a willingness to face my fears and to take risks, the ability to think critically about the world, and a work ethic that would help me meet challenges and serve every area of my life.
Nearly every monumental and meaningful moment I’ve known can be traced to the arts, from my career to meeting my husband whom I became acquainted with and fittingly married in a theater (and who recently joined the staff at the Dubuque Museum of Art).
For my nearly 20 years at the Telegraph Herald, it has been a point of pride for me to not only be deeply involved in the local arts scene, but also to help share its stories and shed light on the incredibly creative work that our community fosters.
It’s rare for an area our humble size to have the fledgling arts presence it does. Recognizing that, we’re committed to covering it.
October marks National Arts and Humanities Month. Throughout it, we’ll be sharing myriad stories from events and art exhibits to a behind-the-scenes look at theater, symphony orchestra auditions, equity and community partnerships in the arts and more.
Two local theaters celebrate anniversary seasons this year, including Fly-By-Night Productions at 40 years and the Bell Tower Theater at 20.
We’ll also highlight education and outreach initiatives for younger arts patrons and participants, as well as profiles of artists from throughout the community and their latest creations.
Additionally, we posed the question to artists and arts leaders, “What is art?” Throughout the month, we’ll share their insights with the hope that it encourages readers to ponder the same question, as well as get out to support the arts locally.
Know of an artist or arts organization we should feature? Beyond National Arts and Humanities Month, we’re always looking for those compelling stories to tell. Email me at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
