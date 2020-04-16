GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Country Fair Charities donated $15,500 this week to local food pantries and ambulance services to assist in efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit organization distributed the funding from proceeds raised by the annual Galena Country Fair, according to a press release.
Donations of $1,500 each were made to Bread of Life Food Pantry in Apple River, Caring Neighbors Food Pantry in Warren, East Dubuque Food Pantry, Elizabeth Food Basket, Hanover Township Food Pantry, Stockton Community Food Pantry and United Churches of Galena Food Pantry.
Donations of $1,000 each were made to East Dubuque Ambulance, Elizabeth Ambulance Service, Galena Area Emergency Medical Service, Stockton Community Ambulance and Warren Area Ambulance Service.
“The donations to our local pantries will help purchase food and supplies and, hopefully, ease the burden on county residents during this challenging time,” said Chuck Jackson, president of Jo Daviess County Country Fair Charities. “We’re grateful for the work being done by our local ambulance services and volunteers. This donation is intended to aid with the purchase of important (personal protective equipment) supplies, which will support our responders’ efforts to safely deal with emergency calls.”