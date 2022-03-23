The utility companies behind the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project have filed an appeal in the federal case delaying the project.
The $492 million transmission line would run from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., through a federally-protected wildlife refuge at Cassville, Wis.
Co-owners American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative filed an appeal this week asking the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay a lower court order delaying work on the project.
In response to a lawsuit filed by conservation groups, a federal district judge in January found that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Rural Utilities Service failed to comply with federal law and fully examine alternatives when conducting environmental reviews and issuing permits allowing the line to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
In the appeal, the utility companies dispute that crossing the refuge would be incompatible with the refuge’s purposes. They argue that the federal agencies did comply with federal law.
According to a press release from the project owners, an exhaustive environmental review was conducted and the project will have a net impact of reducing the electric transmission footprint in the refuge by replacing some existing structures with shorter, bird-friendly alternatives.
“The federal court’s ruling is another example of the mistaken sentiment that the project is detrimental to the environment,” said ITC Midwest President Dusky Terry in the release. “In actuality, the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project is the essential bridge that enables renewable energy to be brought to market, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions.”