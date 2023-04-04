Dubuque Community School District leaders intend to seek voter approval later this year for a general obligation bond that would pay for construction of a new middle school and other district projects.
The proposed general obligation bond — which could be up to $150 million — would require no increases to the district’s tax levy rate after board members vote to set the levy rate for the coming fiscal year at their monthly meeting next week.
School board members discussed the bond, the projects it would include and potential options for financing it at a meeting of the district’s facilities and support services committee Monday.
Recommended for you
“We’re touching something in so many different areas (of district operations) that people are passionate about with this bond,” said Board Vice President Lisa Wittman. “There will be something on that ballot for everyone.”
The board in April 2022 approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026, and in February, a task force recommended the district construct a new middle school at the Washington Middle School site.
Last month, board members discussed how a general obligation bond could help pay for the middle school project and also include other projects from the district’s 10-year capital improvement plan, such as bringing air conditioning to the remaining district schools that don’t have it, purchasing land for future construction of a new elementary school and developing a baseball and softball complex. Board members also discussed adding a multipurpose space at Eisenhower Elementary School, where the gymnasium doubles as the cafeteria.
On Monday, Tim Oswald, managing director at Piper Sandler Cos., told board members that construction, demolition and land acquisition costs for the middle school construction project are estimated at $115.8 million.
Adding air conditioning to Bryant, Hoover, Irving, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools and the district’s Alta Vista Campus could cost about $21.4 million. Softball and baseball fields are estimated at $5 million, with the Eisenhower gym project at $5.8 million and land acquisition costs for a new elementary school at $2.8 million.
Together, all the projects are estimated at $150.8 million.
Oswald presented the board with two potential options to finance the projects, both of which would see the district complete the final bond payoff during fiscal year 2047.
The first would utilize a $105 million general obligation bond and about $45 million in Securing an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) bonds, while the second would see the district issue a $150 million general obligation bond and no SAVE bonds. In this second scenario, SAVE funds that the district receives each year from the 1-cent sales tax would be used to abate the tax levy rate for property owners, so that the district’s tax rate would be the same for both options and would not increase due to the bond.
The district’s current tax levy rate of $13.91 per $1,000 of taxable valuation is the lowest the district has seen in 15 years. At Monday’s meeting, District Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher shared with the board a proposed tax levy rate of $14.51 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for the coming fiscal year, which board members will be asked to approve at their meeting next week.
That rate, although an increase from this year’s historic low, is still slightly lower than the district’s levy rate during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which was $14.56 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
Board members did not officially approve either of the two bond options, but expressed enthusiasm for the fact that neither would necessitate a tax rate increase after the new levy is set.
“This does not increase the tax rate for us to be able to get these projects done … that have been floating out there for 10 years,” said Board Member Tami Ryan. “That is huge.”
Officials also noted that several projects in the proposed bond would help the district save money in operational expenses over time. District leaders have stated that consolidating from three to two middle schools would result in an annual reduction of approximately $3.4 million from the district’s operating budget.
“The middle school project, at its core, is about saving money long-term and finding efficiencies for some fairly old buildings that will impact the (district’s) general fund in a very positive way,” said Brad Leeper, a partner with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture, with whom the district has been working on the consolidation process.
Chief Communication Officer Mike Cyze said district officials will continue to fine-tune bond details over the next month, with the goal of presenting the board at its May meeting with a draft petition to call for a referendum. Once finalized, that petition must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the last election of school officials — just over 3,000 — in order for the district to call for a special election, which could be held either Sept. 12 or Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.