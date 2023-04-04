Dubuque Community School District leaders intend to seek voter approval later this year for a general obligation bond that would pay for construction of a new middle school and other district projects.

The proposed general obligation bond — which could be up to $150 million — would require no increases to the district’s tax levy rate after board members vote to set the levy rate for the coming fiscal year at their monthly meeting next week.

