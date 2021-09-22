Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities said a driver was hurt when his semi-tractor trailer rolled into a ditch in Dubuque County.
Gregg A. Gallentine, 52, of Sterling, Ill., was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A crash report states that Gallentine was driving a semi west on Cottingham Road at 10:09 a.m. Thursday when the truck’s front right tire left the roadway and the semi rolled over into the ditch.
Gallentine was cited with failure to maintain control and disobeying a sign setting axle limits on the roadway.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.