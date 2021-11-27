Galena man gets 50 years for killing Ex-girlfriend
A man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, whose body he left in Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Richard L. Forsythe, 22, of Galena, Ill., was sentenced Tuesday morning in a packed courtroom at the Dubuque County Courthouse after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 20.
Forsythe originally was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge last month. The conviction was punishable by 35 to 50 years in prison, but his plea deal included a recommendation that Forsythe be sentenced to 50 years.
About half of the crowd in the courtroom on Tuesday wore pink T-shirts with Lopez’s picture and the words “Justice for Jennifer Lopez.” Several also held signs with the same photo.
Following the sentencing, the family provided a brief statement to the press through a translator.
“Are we happy with what happened? Those feelings are coming,” said the statement, while noting that the family still has questions that haven’t been answered regarding the killing.
Dubuque Thanksgiving dinner makes its triumphant return
A sizable crowd turned out on Thursday to partake in the Dubuque Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Joliet Event Center in downtown Dubuque.
The annual Thanksgiving meal was launched in 1962 by former restaurant owner and longtime Dubuque resident Donna Ginter. Nearly six decades later, the dinner is now a community staple serving thousands each November.
Donna Ginter died in 2013, but her children continue their mother’s tradition, aided by a host of relatives and community volunteers.
“It’s still a need in Dubuque, so we just continue it because that need is still there,” said Genny Ginter, one of Donna Ginter’s daughters.
The feast was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, several local businesses and nonprofit organizations teamed up to provide 1,000 delivered and carryout meals.
This year, the Ginters were proud to be back serving the community again, with masks required to ensure the safety of volunteers and guests.
Despite strike, Deere reports income gain for quarter, year
Deere & Co. on Wednesday reported an increase in net income for the quarter and fiscal year that concluded on Oct. 31, capping off a strong performance despite a strike that occurred in the final weeks of its year.
Net income for the entirety of fiscal year 2021 was $5.96 billion, more than double the $2.75 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year.
The construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, saw operating profit increase by 38% to $270 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year, the company reported division profit of $1.49 billion, an increase of 152% compared to the previous fiscal year.
Brent Norwood, manager of investor communication, said these figures represented the division’s “strongest financial results in over 15 years.”
This growth came despite a strike of Deere union workers that commenced on Oct. 14. The work stoppage lasted for five weeks, including more than two weeks that fell within fiscal year 2021.
More dispensaries in E. Dubuque? Council discusses rules
East Dubuque leaders again discussed whether they should alter an ordinance to potentially allow more than one cannabis dispensary in town, though no decisions were made.
Resident Dave Sendt urged council members to amend the city’s existing ordinance, which requires a 15,000-foot distance between dispensaries, precluding a second one within city limits.
The Dispensary East Dubuque, 1709 Illinois 35 N, opened in May.
But Sendt, a lifelong East Dubuque resident, said he has had discussions with companies interested in opening a dispensary at 69 Sinsinawa Ave. He purchased the condemned property from the city for $50 in August.
“The way the ordinance is currently written, it causes exclusivity,” he told council members. “In business, there shouldn’t be exclusive rights.”
But Dan Dolan, the owner of The Dispensary East Dubuque, argued that he opened the business in the city because of the exclusivity.
Ultimately, council members tabled the discussion.
Dubuque greyhound park solidifies final, shortened season
Despite finishing the 2021 season on a strong note, Iowa Greyhound Park will limp into its final year with a significantly abbreviated schedule.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission recently approved a one-month season for the Dubuque racing venue. Iowa Greyhound Park Racing Director and General Manager Brian Carpenter this week confirmed that the park’s final season will consist of 18 race days, each with 10 races on the schedule. The season will run from April 16 to May 15.
Carpenter previously acknowledged that the park would hold an abbreviated season in 2022 but initially expressed hope that it could last for a couple of months.
The decision to host only one month of racing reflects leaders’ somber realization that the end is near. The Dubuque facility is the last greyhound racing site in the state.
“We have been heading in the right direction,” Carpenter said, citing a recent uptick in wagering volume associated with the venue. “We just ran out of time.”
136-year-old time capsule found during church project
A major restoration project of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque church on Iowa Street yielded an unexpected surprise: a 136-year-old time capsule.
The restoration of the former German Methodist Episcopal Church is a joint effort of the church, HeritageWorks and Gronen.
The tin box was placed underneath the cornerstone on June 14, 1885, according to documents found inside. It was unearthed this month by Gronen masons working on the building.
Marian Maciej-Hiner, the president of the Board of Trustees of the church, experienced a well of emotion she wasn’t expecting when she viewed the items inside the box.
“I was surprised at how I teared up,” she said. “It was emotional thinking that members of the church were thinking about the future and buried this knowing it would eventually be found.”