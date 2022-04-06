DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A local mother and daughter are organizing Dyersville’s first walk/run for sexual assault awareness.
The Riverview Riverwalk event is slated for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Westside Park.
The walk is being organized by mother and daughter Dawn and Sophie Klostermann to support Riverview Center, an organization that provides free services, therapy and legal support for men and women who have been sexually assaulted or victims of domestic violence.
The Klostermanns are one of many families in eastern Iowa who have been helped by Riverview’s services and organized the event as a way to give back.
“We came up with it sometime in early January,” said Sophie. “It had been on our minds to do something to give back to Riverview ever since sexual assault has been something that affected our family. Riverview has always helped, and we wanted to give back, find a way for people who are struggling to find therapy and support.”
According to Dawn, the family has been involved in multiple walks over the years, including the March of Dimes and March for Life. From this background, they decided to organize a walk to support Riverview during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“We are members of a family that have done walks and fundraisers, so we thought this would be a good way to raise awareness for Riverview and also be an outlet for us to use the things that have happened in our family to bring a benefit to others who might not have support,” Dawn said. “My sisters-in-law are a key component of this. Sophie and I came up with the idea and sent it out to the family. It just blossomed from there as they’ve helped us come up with logos, advertising, Facebook pages and setting up the account for people to get in the run.”
Dawn said they are making the walk as close to a 5K run as they can with a route that will loop through Westside Park.
While the event is primarily a walk, participants can run if they wish, but no competitive element will be involved. People can register in advance at runsignup.com as well as before the race. The registration fee is $35.
The Klostermanns are looking for volunteers to help with registration, setup and cleanup. For more information on the walk, email Dawn Klostermann at riverviewriverwalk@gmail.com. For more information on Riverview, visit riverviewcenter.org.