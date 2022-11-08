The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jamie J. Markham, 34, of 139 Nevada St., was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
  • Martin A. Froehlich, 48, of 2185 Clarke Drive, reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $2,000 at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
  • Carson M. Capaldo, 28, no permanent address, reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $2,000 at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
  • William R. Parker III, 37, of 2635 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of furniture worth $900 between noon and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 from the 3000 block of Kaufmann Avenue.

