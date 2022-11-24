John Deere Dubuque Works
John Deere Dubuque Works employees Niles Westphal (left) and Ron Johnson install hoses and wiring on an assembly line last month.

Dubuque County’s largest employer reported a strong end to its fiscal year, including for the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works.

Deere & Co. reported net income of $2.25 billion for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, which ended Oct. 30. That marks a 75% increase from the same period last year, when net income was $1.28 billion.

