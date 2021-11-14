Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A free presentation focuses on financial literacy this week in Dubuque.
Dupaco Community Credit Union’s Tony Viertel will provide financial education during the program, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Masks are required.
Participants may submit questions for Viertel in advance by registering for the program via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org.
A recording of the program will be available on the library YouTube channel, youtube.com/CarnegieStout, following the event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.