A free presentation focuses on financial literacy this week in Dubuque.

Dupaco Community Credit Union’s Tony Viertel will provide financial education during the program, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.

Masks are required.

Participants may submit questions for Viertel in advance by registering for the program via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org.

A recording of the program will be available on the library YouTube channel, youtube.com/CarnegieStout, following the event.

