CASCADE, Iowa — An endowment has been established to benefit Cascade Public Library.
A press release from Jones County Community Foundation states that the endowment will provide annual funds to the library, which is more than 50 years old.
The endowment was established by Peter and Nancy Grenier, according to the release. Nancy Grenier is the daughter of Monica Recker, who is on the Cascade Public Library board.
The future of Cascade Public Library was discussed in a series of public input meetings last year. Community members made recommendations for a new location that would allow for more space.
Those who wish to provide funds to go toward the endowment can do so at dbqfoundation.org/cascadelibrary.
