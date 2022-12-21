Dubuque City Council members this week voted in favor of rezoning the site of a former school to accommodate plans to install apartments in the structure, despite opposition from neighbors.

Council members unanimously approved rezoning the St. Anthony’s school property on Rosedale Avenue from single-family residential to office residential, allowing GT Development to move forward with plans to create 23 apartments in the former school and potentially construct additional housing on a nearby playground in the future.

