Dubuque City Council members this week voted in favor of rezoning the site of a former school to accommodate plans to install apartments in the structure, despite opposition from neighbors.
Council members unanimously approved rezoning the St. Anthony’s school property on Rosedale Avenue from single-family residential to office residential, allowing GT Development to move forward with plans to create 23 apartments in the former school and potentially construct additional housing on a nearby playground in the future.
The 1.4-acre lot and 26,000-square-foot Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., were put up for sale in August by St. Anthony Catholic Church. The building previously housed St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program, which ceased operations at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
However, nearby residents voiced their concerns about the impact that the project could have on the neighborhood, specifically its potential effects on neighborhood density, traffic and greenspace.
A petition signed by 24 residents was submitted to the city opposing the rezoning request.
“I talked to the neighbors, and it was pretty obvious to me that the opposition was overwhelming,” said Richard Miller, who lives near the school building on Rosedale Avenue. “I really do think it’s a detriment to our neighborhood, and I oppose what’s going on.”
Tom Kelzer, co-owner of GT Development, said he intends to renovate the school building to create mainly two-bedroom units and potentially several three-bedroom units. He anticipated that work will begin in February or March and take approximately 10 months to complete.
“We felt the highest, best use for this property would be a multi-family setup,” he said. “Our focus would be on the actual school building.”
The project still requires the approval of a site plan before construction can move forward.
After the school building is renovated, Kelzer said, his company would begin work on developing the greenspace, likely into more apartments.
Austen Clark, who also lives nearby, said he believes the development would increase already existing issues with traffic in the neighborhood and would reduce the property values of surrounding homes.
“I’m in opposition to this,” he said. “More residents will magnify existing challenges the area already faces.”
Residents living near the property weren’t the only ones who took issue with the project. Earlier this month, the city’s Zoning Advisory Commission narrowly voted, 3-2, to recommend approval of GT Development’s zoning request, with Commission Members Rebecca Kemp and Martha Christ voting in opposition.
City Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the opposing commission members worried about the impact on neighborhood density and traffic.
A report submitted by city staff states that no adverse effects to the surrounding area were anticipated to come from the proposed development.
While some City Council members said they sympathized with the concerns of those who oppose the project, they also stressed the importance of adding new housing to the community.
“We’re starving for places to live in our community,” said Council Member Ric jones. “It’s impacting all of our economic activity.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said the neighborhood would benefit more from the former school being turned into apartments than remaining vacant.
“I think an empty, abandoned building is the worst possible thing that could happen to your neighborhood,” she said. “I do believe that housing is the highest and best use of that property.”
Council Member David Resnick said he appreciated residents voicing their opposition to the project, and he added that the City Council will work to ensure that the developer does not construct anything that would be a detriment to the neighborhood.
“This is only the first step of a process,” he said. “What goes up there will have to be approved by the city.”
Meanwhile, parish officials previously said they will use the money from the sale for any future action to be taken with the Stemm Building, 2160 Rosedale Ave. The now-vacant building formerly housed Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, which moved in fall 2021 to Holy Family Central Campus, 2005 Kane St.
