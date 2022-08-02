A man was sentenced to over 33 years in federal prison for drug crimes related to a near-fatal overdose in Dubuque.
Derrick D. Trawick, 40, of Chicago, was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after being found guilty in a January jury trial of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl near a playground, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
After serving 400 months in prison, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams ordered that Trawick must also serve a six-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that evidence in Trawick’s trial showed that he was a heroin dealer in Dubuque.
On May 31, 2019, two people contacted Trawick to purchase a $40 bag of heroin, the release states. Trawick and another man, who was not named in the release, directed the people to his residence on Walnut Street, which was near the playground at Jefferson Park.
The two individuals who purchased the drugs received a bag containing both heroin and fentanyl, the release states. One of those individuals suffered an overdose and stopped breathing for several minutes, but the person regained consciousness after being given Narcan by her companions.
In addition, the release states that evidence presented at Trawick’s sentencing showed that Trawick also sold methamphetamine, totaling at least 10 pounds, in Dubuque with another individual in 2018 and 2019.