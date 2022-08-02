A man was sentenced to over 33 years in federal prison for drug crimes related to a near-fatal overdose in Dubuque.

Derrick D. Trawick, 40, of Chicago, was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after being found guilty in a January jury trial of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl near a playground, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you