Medical school student Nick Psihoyos turned teacher for a day at his alma mater in Dubuque.
A 2015 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Psihoyos returned Tuesday to share some of what he has learned in his first year at University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
As he set up a series of learning stations in an anatomy classroom, Psihoyos discussed returning to the school in a new role.
“The program I’m a part of is called the Hawkeye Hometown Visit program,” said the 23-year-old. “Current medical students go back to their hometowns and their former high schools, and they work with current high school students and talk about some of the things they’re learning and share some of the really neat things they’re discovering in medical school.”
Once class started, Psihoyos split students into groups and assigned each to small learning stations. Bones littered one table. Model skeletons stood next to other tables. A light table displayed X-rays of bones.
Psihoyos visited each table, teaching short lessons with each group of students.
“One of the things our professors at the College of Medicine really stress is that all the bony landmarks and the muscles are named for simple reasons,” Psihoyos told students. “The humerus or the femur — with all of these words, there is a meaning behind them.”
Psihoyos demonstrated how the anterior cruciate ligament prevents the tibia bone from sliding too far forward in the leg and how certain bones function differently during simple movements of the body.
“It was pretty awesome,” said Hunter Preston, a junior in the class. “He did a really good job of explaining stuff and explaining how we might use it.”
After making a circuit of each learning station, Psihoyos helped the students share with their classmates some of the topics they had covered.
“The best way to learn something is to teach it,” he said.
Psihoyos held similar presentations during anatomy classes through noon at the school.
“It’s interesting for me because I have to take on a new role,” he said prior to a class presentation.
As a student, he wasn’t necessarily in a position where he was expected to set a positive example.
“But now that I come back, it’s an opportunity to show the skills and the things that I have learned going to University of Iowa and in the medical school,” Psihoyos said. “It’s an opportunity for me to be a leader and set a positive example for the high school students. And that’s fun for me because I get to show them what is possible.”
Taylor Flanagan, a junior, said she welcomed the opportunity to hear from Psihoyos.
“I really want to go to med school, so it was really interesting to hear from somebody who is in that position and knows what they’re talking about,” she said. “It’s great to be able to see somebody from the local area doing what I want to do.”