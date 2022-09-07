LANCASTER, Wis. — Kimberly Jacobson is not shy about the condition her clients find themselves in — or the difficulty they have accepting it.
“It’s rock bottom,” said Jacobson, executive director of Family Promise of Grant County. “It’s hard for people to give in to this situation.”
Family Promise provides shelter, meals and case management services for homeless families with children in the county. Many reach Jacobson after they have exhausted all other options. They are out of couches to surf and gas for their cars, or they have been kicked out of the campgrounds where many homeless families shelter in the summer.
Clients can spend their days at a day center in Lancaster and can eat, sleep and spend their evenings at several churches located throughout the county, rotating on a weekly basis. The chapter can serve as many as 14 people, or up to four families, at a given time.
Jacobson serves as the case manager and sole employee of the Grant County chapter, assisting family members with applying for jobs, searching for apartments and connecting with community services — “anything that’s on their goals to get housing and get stabilized,” she said.
The Grant County chapter grew out of concerns about a rising number of homeless families with children in the county, according to board member Bev Doll, who heads the Grant County Homeless Task Force that brought the organization to the county.
The task force assembled a call to action event with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program and Green County’s Family Promise chapter in 2014 and invited all the county churches to attend. From there, the task force raised $100,000 to establish the Grant County chapter, which opened in April 2016.
Today, clients rotate among eight churches throughout the county, with additional volunteers from other churches in a coalition called Interfaith Hospitality Network. Host churches are located in Lancaster, Platteville, Cuba City and Montfort.
Volunteers such as Bill Manthe take care of clients during the evening. Manthe is tasked with coordinating volunteers at St. Clement Church in Lancaster, where he is also a parish associate.
“We need to have people to prep the meals every night. We need to have people to help serve the meals,” he said. “We need to have people to help the families, help the kids with homework.”
Other volunteers work the overnight and morning shifts. St. Clement houses its clients in the church’s former convent, so clients have beds. Other churches have purchased beds in recent years.
But the most important part of volunteers’ role, Manthe said, is simply being there.
“They’re meant to be there for hospitality and companionship,” he said. “They’re there to be human, to be kind.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
