DYERSVILLE, Iowa — By early next spring, the “Landing” project in Dyersville will be open to future tenants or buyers looking to move into the area’s bustling downtown.
For about a year now, construction has been underway at the new $8.8 million building being developed north of First Avenue East and west of Second Street Northeast, which will soon offer commercial space as well as loft apartments and condos on the upper levels.
“It’s just the whole transformation of our downtown,” said Jacque Rahe, the executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “We have been struggling with reinvestment in our downtown as everything moved out to the highway. Our apartment availability has been limited to a smaller percentage of our properties. This project allows for further vibrancy of our downtown.”
The project is being developed by Archiprop LLC, who is working with both the City of Dyersville and Dyersville Economic Development Corp. as part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown area and bring in new residents, Rahe said.
Years ago when Stephen Emerson, of Archiprop LLC, started meeting with Dyersville officials, he said he saw opportunity in the empty lot that he thought would bolster the city’s downtown area.
“We saw the area before, and it has just really transformed with this project,” Emerson said. “We are waiting to get everything done with residential to see how much the apartments will cost and how much the condos will be to buy.”
Spireon Inc. will be able to relocate its current location along U.S. 20 to the first floor of the new building early this fall, said Dave Boekholder, vice president of sales at Spireon.
“We are extremely excited to get into a new location and be part of that downtown development,” he said. “It does increase our office space, but it is just more conducive, in the way that it’s going to be set up, to hold meetings and have open collaboration.”
Each floor of the building is about 22,000 square feet. The building will also include a lower level for parking.
Boekholder said the company had been looking to relocate for some time, and after learning from the Dyersville Economic Development Corp. about the up-and-coming building, he wanted the company to be a part of it.
“In Dyersville, there are a lot of new stores opening up,” he said. “It will be nice to get our employees downtown to help the local businesses.”
Before Archiprop took interest in the space, that part of Dyersville was overlooked and forgotten, said Mayor Jim Heavens. Now, it will be the city’s centerpiece.
“One of the things that happens when you get an outside consultant (is) they see some things that strike them right off the bat,” Heavens said.