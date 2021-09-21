Sorry, an error occurred.
McGREGOR, Iowa -- The Turner Park splash pad has closed for the season but fundraising efforts continue for additions to the water feature in McGregor.
A social media post by the City of McGregor states that additional above-ground features will be added in the spring.
The splash pad committee plans fundraising events to raise money for the additional features.
