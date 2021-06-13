Authorities seek public help in locating stolen trailer in SW Wisconsin

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. – Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a stolen camping trailer.
The 2010 Ameri-Lite trailer by Gulfstream is approximately 20 to 22-feet long and was taken between 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday from the area of Wisconsin 18 in Bridgeport, according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department/Crime Stoppers.
The trailer is white with red and blue graphics and has a Wisconsin license plate 25538RV, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call 326-8933 OR 1-866-779-7297.
Up to $1,000 will be paid for a tip which solves a crime with an arrest, charges filed, or the recovery of stolen property, according to the release.