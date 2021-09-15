Sorry, an error occurred.
Dubuque County Conservation will host a kayaking event to showcase local fall leaf color change.
Fall Leaf Paddle: Mississippi will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Julien Dubuque river access in Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Conservation staff will provide kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices for participants. No experience is necessary. Supplies are limited.
Participants will explore Mines of Spain by kayak before heading out to the Mississippi River and Massey Marina. A shuttle will be provided.
The cost is $10 and tickets are available online at eventbrite.com/e/fall-leaf-paddle-mississippi-river-tickets-171438074897.
