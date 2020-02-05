DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Belmont man who pleaded guilty to severely neglecting two young children was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison.
Dalton A. Hopper, 25, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge and chronic neglect of a child. As a result of the plea, additional counts of child abuse and chronic neglect were dismissed.
In addition to the prison term, Hopper must serve five years of extended supervision and another three to five years of probation.
Hopper and his fiancee, Jamie L. Weigel, 27, were charged in April, shortly after they took their then-4-month-old daughter to a Dodgeville hospital due to "excessive vomiting," according to court documents.
Doctors determined the girl had severe diaper rash, bed sores and other abrasions consistent with being left "lying in one place without being picked up for hours on end," court documents state.
The girl also was so underfed she "could have died from malnutrition in as little as a week's time," authorities said.
Investigators later determined that the girl and her 1-year-old sister were left alone in a room for extended periods of time. Both girls were severely underweight and suffer from "significant developmental delays" as a result of the neglect, authorities said.
Weigel also has pleaded guilty to child abuse and chronic neglect of a child. Her sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 14.