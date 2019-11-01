FARLEY, Iowa — A 22-year-veteran of the Farley City Council has resigned for personal reasons.
The move comes after several key City of Farley employees — one of whom called for the ouster of nearly half of the City Council on his way out the door — resigned for seemingly unrelated reasons.
Council members this week accepted the resignation of longtime board member Joyce Jarding. She has held a seat on the City Council since 1997.
Jarding did not respond to phone messages seeking comment for this story. According to meeting minutes, Jarding explained her departure is due to “many personal obligations that need her undivided attention.”
Farley Mayor Jeff Simon said Jarding’s vacant seat will be filled via appointment during the council’s November meeting. He noted that Marty Benda has been named mayor pro-tem in Jarding’s place.
Jarding’s departure follows a series of resignations of high ranking city staff.
Last week, the city accepted the resignations of City Clerk Ashley Jasper and Public Works Superintendent Joseph Hollenback. Police Chief Molly Dupont resigned in August.
Mayor Jeff Simon said none of the resignations are connected and they are the result of personal reasons.
“They are all totally unrelated,” Simon said. “It’s a coincidence that these things are happening.”
Jasper previously refused to comment on her decision to resign.
Simon said Hollenback resigned because he was unsuccessful in seeking a pay raise in line with a newly hired assistant public works superintendent. The assistant is in the process of earning a state certification Hollenback has not received.
Council members on Oct. 14 voted down a measure to raise Hollenback’s pay from $24 to $28.50 per hour. Council Members Marty Benda, Joe Erion and Justin Philipp voted against the move.
On Oct. 21, Simon read a letter from Hollenback stating that he would rescind his resignation — if his pay were raised $5 per hour with a promise of a 5% increase each year, and if Simon, Philipp and Erion resigned.
Hollenback, Philipp and Benda could not be reached to provide comment for this story.
Erion said he does not know why Hollenback called for his resignation. He stressed that he was open to giving Hollenback a pay increase on the condition that he complete the certification program that would qualify him to operate the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Simon said the incident with Hollenback has concluded, and he wants the city to move on.
“We’re all making sure to move on with a positive attitude,” Simon said. “We’ve received lots of words of encouragement from the community.”
Simon said city officials are seeking replacements for these vacant positions, noting that a new police chief could be selected as soon as this week.
He added that Jarding’s departure will be a great loss to the city.
“She’s been a catalyst for a lot of Farley’s growth over the years,” Simon said. “She will be greatly missed on the council.”