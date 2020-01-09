A Dubuque doctor began taking the city’s first official weather measurements 169 years ago, using his hand to gauge the winds.
His pioneering work and subsequent efforts to record the city’s weather were highlighted 50 years ago by the Telegraph Herald. Here is how the TH reported on the early weather forecasting and measurement efforts in its Jan. 4, 1970, edition.
U.S. WEATHER BUREAU IS 100 YEARS OLD BUT DUBUQUE’S WEATHER RECORDS ARE OLDER
Most Dubuquers won’t celebrate, but they should know that 1970 is the centennial of the U.S. Weather Bureau.
However, it’s not really the centennial for the Dubuque weather bureau. Because in weather observations, as in other things, Dubuque was ahead of its time.
Weather records in Dubuque date back 119 years to observations made by Dr. Aza Horr. At the prodding of the Smithsonian Institution, the Dubuque physician and scientist became Dubuque’s first weatherman. He was part of a telegraphic network formed “to solve the problems of American storms,” and he began his observations Jan. 22, 1851.
From his observation point at Fifth and Main, Horr measured barometric pressure, temperature, humidity and precipitation. He walked outside and used his hand to determine wind velocity.
Apparently, his wife didn’t want her husband running outside morning, noon and night to hold up his hand. She also didn’t want him looking at barometers and thermometers when he should have been looking at her. In any event, Horr made his last observation shortly after his marriage in 1871.
Meanwhile, back at the White House, Ulysses S. Grant had signed a bill that required the secretary of war to establish a government meteorological service.
The bill didn’t affect Dubuque until 1873, when the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an observation headquarters on the third floor of a building on the southwest corner of Sixth and Main.
When the new Federal Building was completed in 1934, the weather bureau was stationed there.
Paul Becker came to Dubuque in 1946. Most of the changes that have occurred in Dubuque weather forecasting in the past century have taken place in the Becker era.
First of all, in 1951 the weather bureau was moved to the Dubuque Municipal Airport. By doing so, officials were able to coordinate aviation forecasts with the common weather prognostications.