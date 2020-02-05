ELKADER, Iowa – The Clayton County Fair Board hosts its third annual Purple Ribbon Fundraiser to help support the activities and costs of the 2020 Clayton County Fair from 5 p.m. to midnight Feb. 22 at Johnson's Reception Hall, 916 N. High St., Elkader.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event also includes silent and live auctions and live music by the Bruce Bearinger Band from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Cost is $20 or $10 after 8 p.m. Children 10 years old and younger are $10.
Call Anna Wilson at 563-880-4797 or Travis Priem at 563-543-2772 for tickets or more information.