Although she was busy raising her children and caring for her ailing husband, Margaret Laugesen often boarded friends and family to help them out.
Nothing brought her greater joy than when her children visited and they shared a holiday meal together.
The dishes that her children liked included squirrel and rabbit pies, potato soup, oyster stew and dumplings. For herself, she cooked eclectic dishes from the menagerie of foodstuffs inside her fridge — cow brains, tongue and ham hocks.
Later in life, she found a creative outlet in china painting and filled the residences of her friends, children and grandchildren with plates, vases, lamps, clocks and tea sets, decorating them with roses and violets, trimmed with gold. She painted birds, elephants and rabbits, too.
Anybody who saw Laugesen’s artwork and made an offhand comment that they loved it soon found themselves the recipient of the china that sparked their interest.
“Guess what?” Margaret would ask. “It’s yours.”
The Dubuque resident died Jan. 5 at the age of 99 of congestive heart failure.
She dreamed of seeing “all of us kids succeed and be happy,” said her daughter Mary Konrardy.
Margaret was born on April 6, 1922, in the Governor Nelson Dewey Home at Stonefield Historic Site in Cassville, Wis., a fact that she relayed to people proudly. Dewey was Wisconsin’s first governor.
The home was rented to tenant farm families from 1896 to 1936 when 744 acres of Dewey’s estate became Nelson Dewey State Park. The home opened for tours in 1948.
Margaret was the daughter of farmers Albert and Maggie Hochhausen. She and her four siblings — John, Irene, Julius and Leona — grew up on a farm about two miles north of Cassville. The property had a horse barn, sheep and chicken houses, a hog shed, a cow yard and a granary, where they dried walnuts in its attic.
During the Great Depression, they subsisted off the land. The family considered themselves fortunate compared to city dwellers, who relied upon soup lines. Albert hunted fox and raccoon and sold the pelts. Wary of banks, he stored his money inside a fruit jar in a basement wall.
Margaret completed her formal education through the eighth grade at a one-room country schoolhouse. As a teenager, she worked with a threshing crew and cooked.
Margaret and Irene loved to dance and periodically went to dance halls.
One night, a 17-year-old Margaret met a handsome young man named Willis Laugesen at Puffer Stall Tavern in Burton, Wis., where dances occurred on Saturday nights. He was four years her senior.
The following year, Willis was drafted into the U.S. Army and later sent overseas to serve in the North African campaign against the Germans and Italian armed forces, which had occupied Tunisia.
Five years passed. During that time, Margaret worked a variety of jobs, including riveting locker boxes for the Women’s Army Corps at Farley & Loetscher Manufacturing Co. in Dubuque. She wore her engagement ring to work, but that didn’t stop men from noticing her.
Margaret and Willis wrote letters all the while, which she later stored in the attic in her home.
“I was reading them, but when Mom found out, she got rid of them,” Mary said. “My mother did not want me to see her love letters.”
After Willis returned stateside in 1945, they married. They had six children: Mary, Daniel, Mark, Mike, Bill and Gary.
Willis found work at Metcalf Farm in Glen Haven, Wis., and then Dubuque Packing Co. The family moved to the Point neighborhood in Dubuque in the early 1960s. Margaret focused on raising the children.
Like their mother, they attended Mass at Holy Trinity Church. Margaret often said the rosary and regularly read her Bible.
In 1963, Willis had a breakdown at work. World War II had never ended for him.
On the front lines, Willis sustained a concussion after being pummeled with mortars from the German army. He witnessed the gruesome sight of his friends dying and experienced shellshock, now referred to as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Margaret fought tirelessly to obtain service-connected disability benefits for her husband.
“It was hard,” Mary said. “And it was hard for Mom.”
Through that effort, she immersed herself in veterans affairs and joined the auxiliaries of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion.
Margaret derived strength from her faith. She prayed.
Willis died on March 18, 1993.
“She stuck by Dad until the end,” Mike Laugesen said.