The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- MarkPaul P. Mariano, 20, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of second-degree burglary and obstruction of emergency communications.
- Tony M. Henry Jr., 27, of 444 Angella St., No. 6, was arrested at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Elm Street on charges of interference with official acts-bodily injury and a warrant charging failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Dubuque police officer Dylan Doerges received cuts to his forearm and hand during the course of making the arrest.
- Christopher J. McCaffery, 24, of 1902 White St., Apt. 2, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Elizabeth A. Rodriguez, 20, at their residence.
- Kortney L. Burd, 37, of 1100 Lincoln Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal mischief to a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country while it was parked at her residence between 1:30 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Friday.
- Leonardo Alvarado-Pintor, 20, of Des Moines, reported that $1,455 worth of items, including $600 cash and credit/debit cards, were stolen from his room at Days Inn by Wyndham Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., between 7 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
- Joseph M. Frommelt, 64, of 2711 Washington St., reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier valued at $2,750 was stolen between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St.