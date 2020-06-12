DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to reset the school district’s calendar for next school year.
The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed calendar on Monday, June 15, and then are expected to vote on the proposal.
The proposed calendar will have students in school Thursday, Aug. 13, after three days of professional development for staff beginning on Monday, Aug. 10. Previously, the district was scheduled to begin classes Monday, Aug. 24.
WD Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the new schedule will provide seven additional learning days for students after the COVID-19 pandemic has kept students out of school since mid-March.
“This extra time will be used to help us recover the essential concepts our students missed during the extended school closure this year,” Colpitts wrote in an online announcement when the new proposed calendar was unveiled.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has waived the traditional start date as long as districts starting early do so in addition to their regular school calendar.
The additional days will cost the district approximately $25,000 per day to pay hourly employees. But those costs could have been much higher.
Colpitts said Western Dubuque Education Association agreed to provide the district five additional days of service at no cost.
“That offer will extend their contract from 190 days to 195 days,” Colpitts said. “So at a savings of $100,000 a day, we will save $500,000.”