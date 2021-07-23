Some COVID-19-related changes in Iowa courthouses might become common practice to better the function of the judiciary system, some of the state’s top judicial officials said.
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen and Justice Matthew McDermott spoke to the Telegraph Herald about the potential changes during a visit to the Dubuque County Courthouse on Thursday. The pair met with legal professionals and toured the courthouse.
Christensen said that a “lemonade task force” is currently looking at whether some of the court protocols instituted during the pandemic should continue, such as relying more on technology and holding some types of court proceedings virtually.
The task force’s recommendations are expected to be announced sometime in August.
“The idea was, we got a lot of lemons last year,” she said. “Now, can we make some lemonade?”
Thursday marked the first Dubuque visit for Christensen, who began serving as an Iowa Supreme Court justice in 2018. She was appointed as chief justice in February 2020 to succeed Mark Cady, who died unexpectedly. She is the second woman to hold the position in Iowa.
McDermott was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in April 2020, and Thursday was his first in-person courthouse visit since then. While he was raised in Carroll, Iowa, he also has family ties to Dyersville, Iowa, he said.
He also was chosen by Christensen to be the court’s liaison for Iowa’s First Judicial District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Soon after his appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court, McDermott was placed on the Jumpstart Jury Trial Task Force. The task force made recommendations for when and how to resume jury trials after they were put on pause due to COVID-19.
“When we shut down jury trials, I turned to him, because he literally just came out of private practice,” Christensen said.
Several orders were issued from the Iowa Supreme Court mandating when jury trials could resume, and they started again on Feb. 1.
“The court system never shut down, but we had never shut down trials before,” McDermott said. “We needed to figure out the safeguards to get back into courtrooms.”
In lieu of in-person jury trials, other ways of continuing cases were put in place, he said. Some cases instead went through a bench trial, in which a judge decides the case.
The court system also relied more heavily on technology, doing hearings over the phone or on video meeting platforms.
The current task force is looking at court practices and will consider if virtual proceedings might be better in some cases, Christensen said.
“We never, never would’ve been faced with that without COVID-19 — not that we want to go through that again,” she said.