The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Cody J. Barber, 27, of 2054 Marshall Street, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Friday at 2150 Twin Valley Drive on a warrant for a controlled substance violation.
Travis M. Keehn, 34, of 2477 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of methamphetamine controlled substance violations.
Griffin R. Oliver, 20, of 3240 Getty Terrace, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air or blood and domestic abuse assault causing injury. Court documents state that Oliver assaulted Brianna M. Padavich, 21, of the same address.
Teyara J. Grant, 29, of 2160 Elm St., was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Friday at 18600 S. John Deere Road on charges of operating while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Lori A. Bolsinger, 57, of 518 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Friday at her residence on charges of domestic abuse assault causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Court documents state Bolsinger assaulted Roger A. Bolsinger, 56, of the same address.
Kenneth J. Heim, 42, of 2033 Chaney Road, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Friday at 1900 Chaney Road on charges of possession of cannabidiol, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, as well as on warrants for domestic assault, child endangerment and third-degree harassment.
Trevor J. Hingtgen, 31, of 1359 Belmont St., was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Friday at 1450 Loras Blvd. on charges of operating while under the influence and first-degree harassment. Court documents state Hingtgen harassed Todd J. Lange, 48, no address listed.