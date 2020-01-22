DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County officials are tasked in the months ahead with determining how best to design and fund possible construction projects for the county’s aging medical and nursing facilities.
But accommodating the cost of renovating Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Lafayette Manor or constructing new facilities within the county budget poses a challenge, added to which is the need for upgrades to the local jail.
“There is no way we could build all three of them new at once,” said Lafayette County Board Chairman Jack Sauer. “The taxpayers, including myself, wouldn’t be able to stand that.”
Staff from Milwaukee public accounting consultant firm Wipfli recently reviewed market analysis and facility assessment data with members of county committees that are studying the projects.
The only county-owned facility in the state, Memorial Hospital, constructed in 1952, lacks room to expand and adjust to an increasing emphasis on outpatient health care.
“It’s about the patient experience,” said hospital CEO Kathy Kuepers. “Part of the patient experience is your actual bricks and mortar, your building, the flow of patients through your facility.”
The facility faces strong competition from regional facilities, but data indicates there is opportunity for growth in inpatient, swing bed and outpatient surgery services. The county also is experiencing growth in its patient market from the county’s satellite medical clinic in Argyle.
Wipfli presented two construction options, the first of which involved a 50,000-square-foot hospital renovation and medical office building addition at an estimated cost of $27.5 million. The figure did not include demolition and infrastructure costs.
Alternatively, the county could construct a new 80,000-square-foot integrated hospital and clinic on a green space for an estimated $38.4 million, not including the costs of site acquisition and work or medical equipment.
Lafayette Manor, a 64-bed skilled nursing facility constructed in 1962, is in need of about $2 million in updates and replacement of mechanical and electrical systems.
The analysis indicated that the facility also suffers from a lack of private rooms and bathrooms, which might deter potential new admissions. However, the analysis suggested that the manor’s service area will see increased demand for services from an aging population beginning in 2025.
“The facility is certainly approaching it’s end-of-life capabilities,” said Christine Tabaka, the manor’s finance manager. “It is very well maintained, but that gets costlier and costlier to do with many of the things that will need to be replaced or retrofitted.”
Wipfli will not have cost estimates available for several weeks. Actual costs will depend upon development of conceptual designs, which the committees will undertake this year.