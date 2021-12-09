By next summer, the centennial cross in the Key West area outside of Dubuque might stand 62 feet taller.
For more than 80 years, the galvanized steel cross has stood as a familiar landmark, towering over Military Road, near where it now crosses over the Southwest Arterial. In recent years, lighting on the cross hasn’t been consistent and trees have grown tall, obstructing visibility.
This week, Joliet Building Corp., a nonprofit formed by Knights of Columbus Council 510, asked the Dubuque County Zoning Board of Adjustment to approve a variance request related to the group’s plans to raise and relight the cross.
The cross was built in 1937 to honor the 100th anniversary of the founding of Archdiocese of Dubuque. To mark the 125th anniversary of the archdiocese in 1962, blue neon lights were installed on the cross. Today, the lights are in need of repair and aren’t continuously lit.
Joliet Building Corp. President Tim McCaffery said plans call for the construction of a 10-foot-by-10-foot “bunker” under the cross and then the addition of a 52-foot midsection, increasing the total height to 125 feet.
“We’ve been wanting to relight it for a long time,” McCaffery said. “But we’ve been discussing, ‘Is it worth lighting it if you can’t see it?’”
Currently, the cross is most visible in the winter when surrounding trees shed their leaves. During other times of the year, it can be difficult to catch a glimpse of it.
“The tree line pretty much hides it right now,” McCaffery said.
He said the Federal Aviation Administration has been consulted on plans to increase the height of the cross.
“They gave us the go-ahead,” he said.
Zoning board members approved the request unanimously after a short discussion.
“In the past, when we’ve had billboards and things, we’ve never really regulated the lighting and how long lighting could stay on,” said board Chairman Ben Schroeder.
County Zoning Administrator Tammy Henry indicated that, while considering the variance request, her primary concern was whether any neighbors took exception to the project. During the meeting, however, Henry shared comments from neighbors expressing support for the plans.
McCaffery said officials hope to have the $250,000 project completed by next summer. However, he noted that a fundraising campaign will be needed to support the effort.
“We need to raise a lot of money yet,” McCaffery said.
McCaffery said the cross supporters are setting up a new nonprofit, Centennial Cross Corp., specifically for the project and are awaiting Internal Revenue Service approval.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Knights of Columbus will host a fundraiser in support of the project from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Poor Man’s Catering will donate a dinner of beef tips and noodles. Plates, which cost $10, must be reserved by calling 563-588-2011.
“I think a lot of people will want to help and get involved,” McCaffery said.