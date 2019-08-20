Belmont Village Board members recently agreed to apply for a state grant to help a business looking to relocate within the village.
Carey’s Seamless Gutters and Long Grove Overhead Doors is considering moving to the tax-increment-financing district in the village from its current location along Wisconsin Avenue and next to the Pecatonica State Trail.
The company purchased a lot between Massage Works and Liberty Street on the north side of Belmont.
The resolution passed by the village board requests the state grant to cover 50% of the cost for street and stormwater improvements so the business can relocate. It said the village commits to paying half of the cost, but that the grant is requested because the village can’t reasonably afford to make the required improvements by itself.
The resolution also said village officials will sign an agreement related to a certain number of jobs created and retained if the grant is received.