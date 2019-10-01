Students enrolled in Southwest Wisconsin Technical College’s building trades-carpentry program are constructing a quadplex to meet continued demand for on-campus housing.
The building is located on Brownwood Road and is expected to open in the fall of 2020, according to a press release.
The Southwest Tech Real Estate Foundation owns and develops student housing, while college officials are in charge of operations.
At present, the college can house 140 students in 13 buildings, and capacity is at 99%, according to a press release. Building trades-carpentry students previously constructed a housing unit during the 2018-19 school year.
By 2022, the foundation plans to construct housing to boost the total capacity to 176 beds.