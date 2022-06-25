EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County's state's attorney has filed charges against a former East Dubuque mayor over a 911 call the latter placed.
Kirk VanOstrand is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of disorderly conduct for misuse of 911, with one count as a Class A misdemeanor and one count as a Class 4 felony, according to State's Attorney Chris Allendorf. If convicted, both charges could result in a fine of up to $10,000 each.
The charges stem from an incident involving VanOstrand and East Dubuque police on April 21. Police reported that VanOstrand called City Hall at around 6 p.m., while a City Council meeting was underway. Police Chief Luke Kovacic reportedly told VanOstrand that he would not speak with him and informed him to call 911 if he had an emergency.
Shortly after 6:10 p.m., police report a 911 call was made about not breathing at City Hall, though there was no such incident occurring there at the time.
Authorities traced the call to VanOstrand's residence on Peach Street.
When questioned by police, VanOstrand admitted to making the call and said he was having difficulty breathing but was "fine now."
Kovacic later recommended that VanOstrand be charged with disorderly conduct.
VanOstrand's preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 13.
VanOstrand did not answer a call seeking comment for this story, and his voice mailbox was not accepting messages.
