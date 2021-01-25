Dubuque City Council members have agreed to vacate a portion of Flexsteel Way in preparation for one of the nation’s leading pet food manufacturers to open its new facility.
Council members recently voted, 7-0, to vacate a small portion of the road so it can be conveyed to Simmons Pet Food as part of the business’ purchase of the former Flexsteel Industries site on Seippel Road.
Simmons officials announced their plans late last year to move into the former Flexsteel building, investing about $80 million in the project and employing 271 full-time workers within three years of starting production.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen told council members that officials will bring a proposal to a future meeting to rename Flexsteel Way to Simmons Way.