PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville volunteers seek community backing to create an inclusive playground, which would provide recreational opportunities for people of all abilities.
The volunteers are intent on raising $1 million in support of their effort, which they pitched to more than 50 residents at a Thursday forum in Platteville.
“This playground is to help break down barriers,” said Morgan Arnold, a volunteer who sits on a committee overseeing the project. “This isn’t just for children with special needs.”
The 175-by-125-foot fenced playground would include features that appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
It would be constructed atop rubber flooring and feature play structures attached to wide ramps to enable people with disabilities to participate and caregivers to walk with their charges.
The equipment would include ladders, a zipline, an oversized xylophone, a spinner and a teeter totter. A walking path would surround the perimeter.
“Children will play with anyone,” said committee member Christina Burr. “You just need to build an environment where it will happen.”
Of Platteville’s five city playgrounds, just one has equipment — two swings — installed with accessibility in mind.
“The playgrounds that we have weren’t built to exclude people,” said committee member Kim Zielinski. “But we also want to build a space that is intentional about including everyone.”
A location for the playground has not been determined, but volunteers prefer Legion Park because it offers wheelchair-accessible parking and bathrooms.
Kelly Jo Hadfield, a Platteville parent of two children with disabilities, said she travels to cities across the region in search of inclusive playgrounds. Volunteers said installing one in Platteville could draw families from a wide area.
Project costs have not been determined, but the group will create a plan of least expense that can be expanded if additional dollars are raised.
The group will solicit bids from multiple companies before hiring a designer and builder. It hopes to complete construction by fall 2022.
The playground would be turned over to the city, which would oversee its upkeep.
Whether the city can contribute to its construction is a matter left to the Platteville Common Council as it plans the city’s 2022 budget in coming weeks.
Finding dollars for playgrounds is always a challenge, said city Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters, and even more when it contains specialized equipment.
“I’m shopping at the back end of the playground catalogue where it’s 50% off,” he said.
The Platteville group continues to assemble volunteers and intends to begin fundraising in earnest in the coming weeks. It intends to solicit donations from individuals and businesses, seek grants and hold fundraising events.
“Why not put Platteville on the map?” Burr said.