Police said a driver crashed into the side of the Locust Street Hy-Vee store Tuesday evening after suffering a medical issue.
Matthew C. Olsen, 65, of Dubuque, was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Olsen was backing out of a parking space at the store, located at 400 S. Locust St., at 5:23 p.m. when he suffered some type of medical episode, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.
Olsen’s vehicle backed into a parked car, then lurched forward and struck a picnic table and the store, causing $5,000 worth of damage to the building.
Olsen was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.