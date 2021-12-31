From hosting a Major League Baseball game to the continued and significant impacts of the global pandemic, the tri-state area again had a wealth of major news stories in 2021.
Telegraph Herald editorial staff recently voted to determine the biggest news stories of the year, and cutting the list down to 10 proved tough given all that has transpired in the past 12 months.
Here is our list of 10 stories that had the biggest local impacts in 2020, with one caveat: While the local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was treated as one story last year — when it was the top story — the staff this year identified the three biggest COVID-19-related storylines locally, with each separately voted upon.
1.) MLB puts Dubuque County on national stage
The Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, more than lived up to the hype.
The game itself was a dramatic, back-and-forth contest, with the White Sox notching a walk-off win on a homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Fox broadcast also was heavy in its emphasis on the movie, the Dubuque County tourist attraction, the area and the beauty of playing America’s pastime in Iowa on a picturesque night. There even was Kevin Costner emerging from the corn beyond the outfield, soon to be followed by the players of both teams.
And they came. In addition to more than 8,000 people watching the game in person, the national broadcast recorded an average viewership of 5.9 million people — the most viewers for a regular-season MLB game in 16 years.
Add the series of Beyond the Game events in Dyersville over two days and the announcement that MLB would be returning again this August, and you have this year’s biggest local story.
2.) Prolonged strike at Dubuque County’s largest employer
Dubuque County’s largest employer faced its first major strike since 1986, when union workers walked out of Deere & Co. facilities on Oct. 14.
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America members would not return for five weeks, twice voting down tentative agreements before ratifying a contract on Nov. 17. John Deere Dubuque Works employs 2,800 workers, about 1,500 of whom are union members.
3.) COVID-19 impacts health care, from case surges to vaccines 4.) COVID-19 impacts local businesses, from closures to supply-chain interruptions to workforce issues 5.) COVID-19 mask mandate debates
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly continued to impact all facets of life in 2021 — from vaccines to case surges to business impacts to mask mandates — but for this year’s voting, the TH staff identified these three areas as the biggest COVID-19-related stories of the year.
The area experienced surges in new cases and hospitalizations; the anticipated arrival of vaccines and then boosters; and local hospitals and health care workers being pushed to their limits at times. Local businesses grappled with a wide-ranging set of COVID-19-related issues, from getting needed products and materials into their facilities to finding enough people to keep their operations going. And the debate over mandating the use of masks raged at the city, county, school board, state and national levels.
6.) Woman murdered at Dubuque arboretum; man sentenced to 50 years
Jennifer Lopez, 20, was brutally murdered on Jan. 31 at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, though her death didn’t come to light until the following day after two hikers reported finding a bloody hat and a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet at the site. Police soon found Lopez’s body.
That same day, her ex-boyfriend Richard L. Forsythe, 22, of Galena, Ill., was arrested in connection with her stabbing death. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in November to 50 years in prison. He must serve at least 35 years before being eligible for parole.
7.) Changing of guard in mayoral positions in Dubuque, other local cities
While the local ballots in the Nov. 2 election featured a range of municipal and school board races, as well as bond measures and other items, area mayoral races rose to the forefront. That was largely because six local incumbents did not run for reelection.
Dubuque voters elected City Council Member Brad Cavanagh to succeed Roy Buol, the city’s longest-serving mayor.
And speaking of longtime mayors, Manchester’s Milt Kramer declined to seek another term after 47 years in the position. While no entity keeps such records, previous Telegraph Herald interviews with officials concluded that Kramer is possibly the longest-serving mayor in Iowa. On Nov. 2, Manchester voters elected City Council Member Connie Behnken to succeed him.
Elsewhere locally, Dyersville voters picked Jeff Jacque to succeed Jim Heavens; Cascade voters elected Council Member Steven Knepper to succeed Greg Staner; Maquoketa voters backed former Mayor Tom Messerli to succeed current Mayor Don Schwenker; and Farley voters elected Council Member Jay Hefel to succeed Jeff Simon.
8.) New major manufacturer starts up Dubuque production
Simmons Pet Food, the nation’s sixth-largest pet food manufacturer, started its operations in Dubuque in July in the former Flexsteel Industries facility on Seippel Road.
At that time, the company had 150 employees, with another 60 poised to start within a month. Company officials said they intended to ramp up to 270 employees by this April.
Company leaders also estimated that the total investment at the site would reach $100 million, a figure that includes the costs of retrofitting the existing footprint of the building and expanding the facility.
9.) Dispensaries make mark in Jo Daviess County
The economy of Jo Daviess County, Ill., entered a new era in the spring with the opening of the tri-state area’s first two legal cannabis dispensaries.
Verilife, a recreational marijuana dispensary in Galena, opened in March, and a facility named The Dispensary opened in East Dubuque in May. Both cities receive tax revenue from the dispensaries, including regular sales tax and an additional 3% excise tax enacted by each community’s City Council.
In December, East Dubuque City Council members voted to change the city’s cannabis ordinance to potentially allow up to two more dispensaries to open in the city.
10.) Dubuque reaches settlement for $1.8 million with former police captain over discrimination claims
In May, the City of Dubuque reached a settlement for $1.8 million with a former female police captain who sued the city and then-Police Chief Mark Dalsing in 2019 on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
Abby Simon’s lawsuit claimed that in 2016 and in 2017, she was passed over for a promotion to captain despite receiving better test and interview scores than the two men who received the promotions. In addition to discrimination against her, the lawsuit alleged there was a broad issue with sexism and discrimination in the department.
The $1,832,499 settlement agreement included payments of $975,000 to Simon for claims of emotional distress and $47,778 in wages.