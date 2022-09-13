Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that she was directing nearly $7 million in grants to three Dubuque County organizations for the creation of new child care centers.
Altogether, the centers would create 333 new child care slots in Dubuque and Dyersville.
The local awards were part of $26.6 million statewide in Child Care Business Incentive Grants, for which applications opened in May.
The largest local grant was $3 million to Cottingham & Butler's Project Stork. According to an Iowa Workforce Development release, Cottingham & Butler is partnering with New Horizon Academy to build a child care facility for both Cottingham & Butler employees and the wider community. The facility would provide capacity for up to 182 children ages 6 weeks old through fourth grade.
A $2.15 million grant is going to Dubuque Initiatives for a new "multi-employer" child care center at Dubuque Industrial Center West. The release said that project initially will create 120 new child care slots for participating employers, including infant care, shift care, drop-in care and sick care. The facility will eventually have a maximum capacity of 225 child care slots.
And economic development nonprofit Dyersville Industries will received $1.75 million to build an 8,000-square-foot "state-of-the-art, green" child care center in 20 West Industrial Park. This would create 131 slots for affordable and accessible child care for infants to preschoolers. The facility would be leased to Kid Project, which has operated a nonprofit child care center in Dyersville for 30 years.
This story will be updated later today with more details and comments from local officials about the plans.
