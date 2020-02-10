An artist perhaps best known for his No. 1 hit "Blue on Black" will come to Dubuque this summer.
Q Casino and Hotel announced today that Kenny Wayne Shepherd will take its outdoor Back Waters Stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Also performing will be Duke Tumatoe and The Power Trio.
Shepherd has enjoyed success on radio airwaves since releasing his debut album in 1995. The well-known "Blue on Black" was featured on his sophomore album released in 1998. His success also has included multiple No. 1's on Billboard's blues charts.
Tickets for the show start at $29.50, plus fees. They will go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Guest Services in the casino and at http://bit.ly/2H6qL1C.