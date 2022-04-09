Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider the closure of Fulton Elementary School and a goal to consolidate the district's middle schools at their meeting on Monday, April 11.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
The meeting agenda includes consideration of the closure of Fulton at the end of the current school year. The board also will consider a goal to reduce the number of middle schools in the district from three to two by no later than fall 2026.
District staff recently proposed both moves amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance.
District officials have said closing Fulton, which has seen declining enrollment in recent years, would save an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short term.
They also noted that while the combined enrollment of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to that of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does Roosevelt.
Also on the board's agenda is a public hearing on and consideration of the proposed budget estimate for fiscal year 2022-2023 and consideration of a resolution opposing school vouchers.