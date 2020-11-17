Six local nonprofit organizations are receiving community grants totaling $25,900 from Alliant Energy Foundation.
The grants fund projects in the areas of hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship and diversity, safety and well-being, according to a press release.
The Dubuque recipients are:
- Fountain of Youth Program, $2,500, Partners/Community in Change program.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools, $2,500, greenhouse for school community garden.
- Iowa Jag Inc., $10,000, iJAG: Guiding Students to Success in School, Work and Life.
- Northeast Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, $1,500, STEM education in Scouting.
- Opening Doors, $5,000, emergency shelter program.
- River Bend Food Reservoir, $4,400, mobile food pantry program.